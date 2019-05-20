Kelly says issues on Broadway Bridge are cosmetic in nature; City will pursue a larger repair project in next funding round

Following up after a discussion at last week’s Crookston City Council Ways & Means Committee meeting about the condition of the Broadway Bridge on the southern edge of downtown, Public Works Director Pat Kelly, reached by the Times, said it’s important to note that the concerns raised by At Large Council Member Bobby Baird have to do with the bridge’s deck, and not the metal infrastructure underneath or its support structure overall.

“No one is saying it’s dangerous. It’s in good shape,” Kelly said. “It’s not going to fall into the river or anything like that.”

The bridge was constructed in 1955. It’s last “surface wear install,” according to Baird and Minnesota Department of Transportation data, took place in 1985.

Although there are imperfections in the bridge’s road surface, some of which were patched last week by a Public Works crew as part of their annual springtime pot hole and crack-filling trip around town, most noticeable on the bridge as far as deteriorating conditions go are several poor spots on the sidewalks that bookend the road. The concrete has crumbled away in numerous spaces and rebar is clearly visible in multiple locations.

“If I’m riding a bike and it’s nighttime, I don’t think I’d want to go over those spots,” At Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten noted. “When rebar is showing and the cement is gone, to me that’s not a good deal.”

Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates personnel inspect the three bridges owned by the City annually, Kelly said. WSN enters its findings into a state system so the Minnesota Department of Transportation is aware of the latest data.

There’s a federal cost-share program for major bridge work, with 80 percent being covered by the feds and 20 percent coming from local resources. Kelly and City Administrator Shannon Stassen said the City submitted requests during the federal funding cycles in 2013 and 2017 to repair the decking on the bridge. “At those times, the deck rating was too high” to be awarded funding, Kelly explained.

The City will submit another request in the 2020-21 funding cycle, he added.

He’s aware the sidewalk surface is certainly not ideal.

“You can see the rebar, but it’s not structural, it’s more cosmetic,” Kelly explained. “Every joint is crumbling somewhat.”

Kelly said a major project would probably approach $1 million in cost. Both Kelly and Stassen said that as long as the bridge’s overall condition is deemed safe the City would be very hesitant to take on a significant project on the bridge and have to cover the entire cost, without any federal help.

“We’re not going to do a million dollar project on our own,” Stassen said.

Kelly said the City could potentially earmark some of its annual allotment of “State Aid” dollars for state-aid eligible streets to a Broadway Bridge deck improvement project, if a project in 2020-21 is green-lighted by MnDOT.