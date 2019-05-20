Hoiseth will present Marywood cost estimates to CHEDA Board, group will hold its second gathering at city hall

As efforts to ease the major shortage of licensed child care slots in Crookston continue, two important discussions are on tap on Tuesday, May 21.

To kick things off at 7 a.m. at Valley Technology Park, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth will make his much-anticipated presentation to his board of directors that includes detailed cost estimates to make the former Sisters of St. Joseph Marywood Residence just east of Crookston a non-profit child care center for anywhere from 50 to 100 infants, toddlers and children.

Hoiseth said earlier this year that he figured it would take around $250,000 to make a portion of the building a suitable space for Regal Academy Child Care Center. After continued talks with building owner and developer Jeff Evers, Hoiseth said earlier this month that the actual cost will be significantly less than that.

Then, Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, a second meeting of a group that met a couple weeks ago at Washington School will take place, and organizers are inviting any interested people to attend.

The meeting will once again be facilitated by Dan Svedarsky, and the agenda includes:

• An overview by Crookston Mayor Guy Martin

• Kim Feiro: Personal experiences in operating a home child care operation, legal requirements, myths, and facts

• Sue Murphy: The Sunrise Center as an example of a facility closely associated with a school

• Soo-Yin Lim Thompson/Tu Sommerfeld: Overview of the UMN Crookston Early Childhood Development Center as a community resource

• Craig Hoiseth: Marywood prospects and CHEDA involvement. Craig Hoiseth.

• General discussion