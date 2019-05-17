Tomahawk Conference meet in Sleepy Eye May 18.

The River Valley track team competed in the Sentinel Relays in Fairmont on Friday, May 3. Both Class A and AA competed in the meet. River Valley competed against six other Class A teams.

Boys results

St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 184, Martin County West 106, Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey 100, Fairmont 95, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 76, North Union 55, River Valley 54

Top finishers for the River Valley boys:

Wheelchair division, James Hagen, 100 meter dash, first, 47.77; 200m, first, 1:37.22 PR; shot put, second, 4-11.50

100m dash: Kadin Johnson, third, 12.39

400m dash: Jose Ibarra, second, 52.81 PR

1600 meters: Josh Hagen, seventh, 5:27.70 PR

3200 meters: Josh Hagen, fifth, 11:35.66 PR

4x200 relay: Jose Ibarra, Kadin Johnson, Curtis Tauer, Noah Richert; fourth, 1:42.56

1600 meter medley relay: Kadin Johnson, Curtis Tauer, Jose Ibarra, Noah Richert, first, 4:09.48

Shot put: Jared Freestone, 10th, 31-06; Curtis Tauer, 11th, 29-10.50

Discus throw: Brad Balko, sixth, 91-04 PR; John Balko, seventh, 83-03 PR

Girls results

Fairmont 152, Martin County West 145.5, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 126.5, St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 101, River Valley 69, North Union 54, Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey 37

Top finishers for the River Valley girls:

100m dash: Erika Wells, fourth, 14.26

1600m run: Abby Hagen, second, 5:57

3200m run: Ellie Tonn, fifth, 13:52.23 PR

100 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, eighth, 19.02 PR; Sophia Portner, 10th, 19.37 PR

300 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, second, 52.10 PR

4x100 relay: Courtney Wendt, Maddie McCone, Sophia Portner, Erika Wells; fourth, 56.84

4x400 relay: Sophie Gustafson, Megan Sandgren, Lilly McCone, Abby Hagen; third, 4:33.10

4x800 relay: Abby Hagen, Kira DeMaris, Ellie Tonn, Lilly McCone; first, 10:42.90

1600 meter medley relay: Courtney Wendt, Sophia Portner, Megan Sandgren, Lilly McCone, first, 4:45.57

Long jump: Courtney Wendt, fourth, 14-00.75

Triple jump: Hali Soukup, seventh, 30-08.25 PR

Shot put: Courtney Wendt, fifth, 27-01.50; Rachel Sloot, 10th, 23-10.25

True Team: On Tuesday, May 7, the team traveled to Mapleton for the True Team Section meet, competing with 14 other teams. The winning teams advance to state — St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran for boys and MVL for girls.

Top individual finishers for River Valley: 400m dash, Jose Ibarra, third; 52.66; 1600m run , Abby Hagen, fourth, 5:44.30; girls 4x100 relay (line up unavailable), fourth, 55.75; girls 4x800 relay, Lilly McCone, Kira DeMaris, Ellie Tonn, Abby Hagen; second, 10:29.02

Giant Relays: On Friday, May 10, the River Valley Wildcats traveled to Le Sueur-Henderson High School for the Giant Relays—a nine team meet. Top finishers for River Valley: 800m run, Jose Ibarra, first, 2:08.43; 800m run, Abby Hagen, first, 2:34.66 and Ellie Tonn, second, 2:34.89; 1600m run, Abby Hagen, first, 5:42.82.

Sleepy Eye Invitational: On Monday, May 13, the River Valley Wildcats hosted a five team meet.

Boys results

Sibley East 177, MVL 135, GFW 42, Wabasso 42, River Valley 39

Top finishers for the River Valley boys:

100m dash: Kadin Johnson, fourth, 11.77

200m dash: Jose Ibarra, third, 24.37

400m dash: Jose Ibarra, first, 59.99

1600 meters: Josh Hagen, fourth, 5:27.13

3200 meters: Josh Hagen, third, 11:38.35

Girls results

MVL 192, Sibley East 106, River Valley 85, GFW 49, Wabasso 39

Top finishers for the River Valley girls:

400m run: Sydney Hauger, first, 1:03.39

1600m run: Abby Hagen, third, 5:42.53

100 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, second, 18.65; Sophia Portner, third, 19.09

300 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, first, 53.26

4x100 relay: Maddie McCone, Sophia Portner, Courtney Wendt, Erika Wells; third, 56.28

4x800 relay: Kira DeMaris, Ellie Tonn, Abby Hagen, Lilly McCone; first, 10:35.87

Long jump: Courtney Wendt, fourth, 12-09.75

Triple jump: Hali Soukup, fourth, 28-08

High jump: Kira DeMaris, fourth, 4-06

The final regular season meet is the Tomahawk Conference meet in Sleepy Eye on Thursday, May 16.