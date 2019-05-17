The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 7 at the courthouse in Montevideo.

The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 7 at the courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were Jeffrey Lopez, Jim Dahlvang, David Nordaune, Matt Gilbertson, and Chairman David Lieser.

First on the agenda, the commissioners reported on the various committee meetings each had attended and described any special developments that occurred during the month of April, 2019.

Mark Schultz, Dave Shemon, and Charlie Paler met before the board as residents concerned about recent flooding issues within Chippewa County. Also present were Land & Resource Director Scott Williams, and Ag/Drainage Inspector Josh Macziewski.

Sheriff Derek Olson then met before the board and provided a report of the activities that occurred within his department in the month of April. Following the report, he presented a quote from Northern Business Products for the purchase of office furniture in the amount of $6,733.40. A motion was made by Gilbertson to approve the quote and authorize Olson to purchase the furniture, which was approved unanimously.

County Engineer Steve Kubista next met with the board and provided a report of the activities that occurred in the Highway Department in April. Kubista presented a resolution to enter into a grant agreement with the State of Minnesota for bridge bonding funds, and after a motion was made to approve the resolution, was passed unanimously.

The board next discussed an agreement with BNSF Railway for grade crossing construction and maintenance on CSAH 4, to which a motion was made to approve the agreement, and was passed.

