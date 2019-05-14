New members of St. Mary’s High School’s chapter of the Minnesota Honor Society were inducted on May 1.

New members of St. Mary’s High School’s chapter of the Minnesota Honor Society were inducted on May 1. MHS members pledge to uphold the Six Pillars of Character: respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness, care and citizenship. New inductees are Sophia Portner, Lauren Hoffmann, Taylor Reinarts, Emily Weiss, Callie Bohnen, and Collin Ludewig. Current members are Kira DeMaris (president), Cassie Heinrichs, John Luu Mathiowetz (vice president), Gabby Helget, Hali Soukup, Leah Weiss, and Lexie Anderson. St. Mary’s MHS advisers are Rachel Moldan and Rachel Windschitl.