Watch Beth Carlson’s last play at Cathedral Tuesday

Longtime Music Director Beth Carlson will be retiring after 27 years and will host her last spring program at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church Tuesday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. “The Big Bible Idea Group,” a musical telling the “big, big” story of the Bible, will be performed by Cathedral School music students in multiple grades. Carlson’s time at Cathedral hasn’t gone unnoticed in the community as she has brought students to perform at multiple venues and for service clubs at least once a year. She will certainly be missed, so make sure you don’t miss her last performance. There will be cookies and juice, too.

Cheer on the Crookston Reds in May 15 opener

They’re baaaack. Crookston Reds Baseball will be taking on the Dilworth Raildogs Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field. The Reds’ schedule has been set with home games at Karn on May 15, June 3, 5, 14-16 (Jim Karn Classic Tournament), 27 and a double-header on the 30th, plus July 10, 11, 15, 20, double-header on the 21st, and July 24 before playoffs. They’re looking at potentially adding more games, too. Wouldn’t it be great to see the bleachers FULL of fans? You know the Times will be there, so join us. GO REDS!

Follow the letter of the law, yes, but in game seven of an NHL playoff series...

The NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, in the seventh and deciding game of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series against the St. Louis Blues last week, scored what they thought was a goal to tie the game at 2 in the second period. The Blues challenged the call, saying the goal should be disallowed because of an offsides violation. The NBC Sports Network TV broadcast crew watched the first replay and wondered aloud what the Avalanche could possibly be challenging. Then, upon a second viewing, one of them pointed out Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, at the opposite side of the ice at which the goal was scored, leaving the ice at the end of his shift and standing by the dasher board, waiting for the bench door to open. Forget the fact that the replay view was from a distance and grainy and in no way provided the required “conclusive” evidence that one of Landeskog’s skates was entirely offside. This is about the letter of the law versus common sense. Landeskog was not at all involved in the play, so much so that he had no clue what was transpiring behind him as he stood there. There’s offsides, and then there’s what Landeskog was doing, standing maybe a millimeter from the blue line with his back to the ice, waiting to enter the bench area. This was game seven. The Avalanche ended up losing in overtime. Was this right?

Hollywood, please don’t copy Game of Thrones to death

When the film 'Pulp Fiction" was released in 1994 and was such a hit with audiences, it was followed by a string of mob-related, gory films that seemed to get worse with each passing one. When you have a film called "Eight Heads in a Duffel Bag," you know a genre has run its course. Will Hollywood do the same after HBO's "Game of Thrones" wraps up its incredible eight-year run this Sunday night? Regretfully, we can probably count on it. There's talk of spin-offs, already, and that's not even taking into account those who will produce shows in a vein all too similar to Game of Thrones. Can't they just leave it alone and work creatively to find the next big thing? Likely, not. This is Hollywood, land of copycats and beating a dead horse until it's infinitely more dead.

First, determine why you’re meeting about the future of Pirate extra-curricular activities

The school district's Long Range Planning Committee is going to meet Tuesday evening to discuss the amount of extra-curricular activities offered to students in the district, which is continuing to experience an enrollment decline basically every year. Although we have no hard facts in this space today, it's probably safe to assume that there isn't a district with an enrollment of Crookston's in the state that offers as many extra curricular activities. So, you cut an activity or two, right? Well, first, you need to make a couple of determinations. Like, is this about money? Not really, It's about rosters stretched thin because of a smaller number of kids having so many things to choose from. That is it, right? Maybe, maybe not. If a sport is cut, will students who competed in that sport simply slide into another sport, making that sport, in theory, more competitive? So many unknowns. People in the community are making a lot of assumptions. Let's hope Tuesday's discussion gets a good conversation started, and provides some clarification on why this discussion is taking place, and what its goals are.