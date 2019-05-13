The Annual Spring Recital for Mount St. Benedict Piano was held on May 5, 2019 at Mount St. Benedict Monastery Chapel.

Awards and certificates were presented at the end of the program.

At the Preliminary Piano Contest sponsored by the Minnesota Music Teachers Association (MMTA) on January 26 in Detroit Lakes, Mn. four students were declared winners, namely, Aspen Mendez, Emma Sherman, Cassidy Baatz and Katherine Geist.

These four were eligible to play in the State Final Contest in March in Minneapolis, Mn.

At the final State Contest in March, because of weather conditions only Katherine Geist was able to attend and she was chosen as an alternate.

Janae Luchow took a Theory Test in November and received a High Distinction Rating (the highest rating).

The ND Federation of Music Clubs was held on February 16 , 2019 at the UND in Grand Forks, ND. Eight students played in this event: Aspen Mendez, Adelyn Knudson, Ava Lopez, Janae Luckow , Emma Sherman, Cassidy Baatz, Katherine Geist, and Kathryn Halos.

This year all received a Superior Rating, and each received a certificate. Aspen Mendez and Adelyn Knudson Received their 1st Gold Cup for Superior rating for 15 Points; Emma Sherman her 2nd Gold Cup for 30 Points and Katherine Geist her 3rd Gold Cup for 45 Points.

Piano instructor, Sister Dominica Gerszewski , Member of Minnesota Music Teachers Association and ND Federation of Music Clubs.