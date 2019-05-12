The Office of Rep. Jim Hagedorn will host Mobile Office Hours on Tuesday, May 14 in Sleepy Eye.

The Office of Rep. Jim Hagedorn will host Mobile Office Hours on Tuesday, May 14 in Sleepy Eye. This is an opportunity for constituents to seek help they need with a federal issue or agency by meeting with staff of Rep. Hagedorn.

The staff person will be at Dyckman Free Library, 345 Main Street West, on Tuesday, May 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Mobile office hours are designed to bring constituent services to the doorstep of the residents in need of assistance. Office staff for members of Congress frequently handle casework that helps people solve problems with Social Security, passports, veteran benefits, USDA farm programs and more.

“My district representatives stand ready to assist you if you need help with a federal issue or agency,” said Hagedorn. “My top goal is serving you. You don’t have to wait to contact us until my district representatives are in your community; please reach out whenever we can help.”

Office of Congressman Jim Hagedorn (MN-1), phone: 202-225-2472.