Halley Morlock may be a familiar name or face to many in the area.

The 2009 graduate of Cedar Mountain High School has been a part of the Redwood Falls community since her family moved to the area when she was in middle school.

Today she is back in her hometown serving as the program coordinator for the Redwood County New Horizons Crisis Center in Redwood Falls. Serving with New Horizons followed another pursuit for Morlock that had her serving her country.

“After high school I joined the U.S. Army as an active duty paralegal,” said Morlock, adding she was intrigued by the legal system and fascinated by how it all worked.

For Morlock, her service began at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii where she worked as a paralegal at Legal Assistance in Schofield Barracks and at the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii courthouse which is located on Wheeler Army Airfield.

“After the military chapter of my life came to its close, I moved back to Minnesota and have been enjoying being back in my hometown,” she said.

Morlock said she pursued the role at New Horizons Crisis Center because she was drawn to advocacy and prevention work. An advocate, explained Morlock, is defined as a person who publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy.

“That’s me in a nutshell in all aspects of my life,” said Morlock. “I am passionate about the prevention side of my position, because I believe it is a key component in stopping sexual violence.”

Prevention work, added Morlock, can lead to broad scale changes, focusing not only on individuals but also on changing environments, systems and norms.

“A huge priority of mine is partnering with local schools to teach students about body safety and healthy relationship skills using empowerment-based curriculums,” said Morlock.

Another goal Morlock wants to accomplish is organizing more events for the community, such as educational workshops, speakers and yoga for survivors as well as their families.

The public will have the opportunity to meet Morlock and learn more about New Horizons this coming Monday (May 13) when the Redwood Falls New Horizons Crisis Center is hosting an open house in its office at 231 East Second Street. The event is being held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. that day.

“We are located in the basement of the Redwood Alliance Church in the downtown area of Redwood Falls. Parking is available downtown or in the big parking lot right off Bridge Street outside our office,” said Morlock.

The public will have the chance to meet the New Horizons staff, tour the office, take fun photos in the Denim Day photo booth and learn more about the services the center provides to the area. Sandwiches, cookies and drinks will be provided. Families are welcome.

Everyone has a role to play in preventing sexual violence, and according to the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault there are several steps that can be taken:

• Supporting the victims/survivors who are in one’s life

• Knowing and practicing consent

• Being an active bystander

• Being aware of the language one is using

• Being accountable and apologizing

• Talking to legislators about important policies and issues

• Being selective about what one is watching or consuming

• Not making excuses

• Talking about the issues of sexual violence

• Building connections

To learn more about the New Horizons Crisis Center, visit its Web site at www.newhorizonscrisiscenter.org or call the Redwood County office in Redwood Falls at (507) 537-5570. New Horizons can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewHorizonsCrisisC/.