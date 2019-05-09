Three groups totaling 29 members of the Redwood Valley High School Class of 2019 were celebrated for academic achievement during the annual Evening of the Stars program held May 1. The students who were named to the Highest Honors, High Honors and Honors lists were recognized as part of the program, and as each of their names was read they were presented the honor cords they will don during the graduation ceremony later this month.

To be named to the list of honor students, one must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher during high school.

The RVHS Class of 2019 Highest Honors list, which indicates a cumulative GPA of 3.86 or higher, includes: Harlee Ahrens, Lauren Karnitz, Lydia Rigge, Tylar Larsen, Janessa Whitaker, Kyle Day, Deon Estebo, Zach Josephson and Cameran Sommers.

The members of the senior class who were named to the High Honors list, a GPA of 3.71-3.85 are Caitlyn Johnson, Jenna Pendleton, Ariana Gregg, Julia Prouty, Ellie Roller, Esther Schmieg, Abigail Bell, Kyle Huhnerkoch, Jaidyn Probst, Kyle Lechner, Brianna Panitzke and Haylee Sovell.

The Honors list for the RVHS Class of 2019, those who earned a GPA of 3.5-3.7, are Skylar Dehncke, Amy Martius, Gavin Dow, Logan Prouty, Raymond Gerke, Mara Lund, Hailiy Okins and Corbin Wabasha.