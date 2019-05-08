Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) was recently selected as a member of GOPAC’s 2019 Class of Emerging Leaders. The group is made up of promising legislators selected for their potential and ability to impact their state.

“I thank GOPAC for selecting me as one of this year’s Class of Emerging Leaders,” said Senator Johnson. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to meet and learn from veteran lawmakers and seasoned professionals to build on my legislative skills and knowledge to better serve folks in District 1.”

“We welcome being a part of the success that this year’s Class of Emerging Leaders will achieve. These men and women will contribute much to our mission to build a roster of Republicans ready to lead in their state legislatures,” said GOPAC Chairman David Avella.

The Emerging Leaders program is a year-long initiative that coaches and develops state legislators from across the country on how to be effective legislative leaders.

This year’s class will have opportunities to learn from policy experts, veteran lawmakers, communications professionals, and seasoned strategists as well as each other, allowing Senator Johnson and others to return to their districts better equipped to have an impact and advance the ideas they are championing.

To be selected to the 2019 Class of Emerging Leader Senator Johnson was recommended by another current legislative leader in Minnesota.