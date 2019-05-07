On Tuesday, April 23, 10 Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Westbrook to attend the Region VI FFA Awards Banquet.

On Tuesday, April 23, 10 Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Westbrook to attend the Region VI FFA Awards Banquet. along with advisors Mary Hoffmann and Adam Manderfeld. At the event, various members were recognized for their achievements and successes in the FFA and Isaac Huiras was officially inducted into the 2019-2020 Region VI Officer Team as Sentinel.

This year's Region VI Proficiency winners from Sleepy Eye included: Cassidy Hoffmann, Ag. Communications and Morgan Hoffmann, Ag. Education.

In Career Development Events, the Best Informed Greenhand, Milk Quality & Products, and Poultry teams were all recognized for recieving first place in their Region VI contests, as well as Josh Nelson for earning first place for Dairy Cattle Handler. The Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Floriculture teams were also recognized for receiving second place in their Region contests. Trey Heiderscheidt and Martina Nienhaus were both acknowledged for being the first place individuals in their respective contests.

The night was a time of region fellowship and honoring the successes of the Region VI FFA members and chapters.