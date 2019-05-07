Hundreds of Minnesota students will join schools from around the country to celebrate National Bike to School Day which is this coming Wednesday (May 8). Nearly 200 schools are expected to register statewide for students to ride or walk to school along with parents, teachers, community partners and elected officials. For a complete list go to www.walkbiketoschool.org.

Bike to School Day is part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program, which focuses on getting more students walking and bicycling to school. This nationwide bike-focused celebration for students happens each year during May and builds on the popularity and success of Walk to School Day, which is celebrated across the country and the world each October.

“Programs such as Safe Routes to School help protect Minnesota kids, while building safer and healthier communities statewide,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

Bike to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for bicycling and walking, and they emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, improving pedestrian safety, reducing traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events also build connections between families, schools and the broader community.

"Bike to School Day is the great opportunity to remind students, parents and school leaders that riding a bike can be transformative for physical, mental and emotional health,” said Dave Cowan, Safe Routes to School coordinator. “It used to be common to see students walking and bicycling to school; this event encourages everyone to return to this healthy lifestyle.”

For more information, go to www.mnsaferoutestoschool.org.