The final series of music concerts at Redwood Valley schools for the 2018-19 school year is scheduled to take place over the next week (May 6-13).

What follows is a list of upcoming band and choir concerts:

• May 6 (Monday), the RVMS fifth- and sixth-grade choirs will present a concert in the PAC starting at 6:30 p.m.

• A concert featuring local students who will be performing solos and ensemble pieces is being held May 8 (Wednesday) starting at 5 p.m. in the PAC.

• The Redwood Valley vocal musicians in Grades 7-12 will present a concert May 9 (Thursday) starting at 7:30 p.m. in the PAC.

• A mass band concert featuring the instrumental music students in Grades 5-12 is set to be held May 13 in the Redwood Valley schools gym starting at 7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend these concerts to support local musicians and the music program.