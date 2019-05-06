Drivers should be on the lookout for more students than normal walking and biking to school the mornings of May 10 and May 13.

Drivers should be on the lookout for more students than normal walking and biking to school the mornings of Friday, May 10 and Monday, May 13. Sleepy Eye’s elementary schools will be taking part in the nationally observed Walk and Bike to School Day.

Sleepy Eye Elementary School Principal John Cselovszki has organized a cadre of volunteers to lead walking or biking students to school from various points in town on Friday, May 10. Students are invited to gather at Allison Park, South Park, Eagles Park, or Randy’s Family Gift and Drug parking lot at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. An adult volunteer will lead the groups of walking or biking students to school, leaving each site at 7:35 a.m.

St. Mary’s Elementary School Principal Mary Gangelhoff said they are having a walking school bus on Monday, May 13. “The bus company will drop the students off a couple blocks from school that morning and the students will walk to school with police officers and some teachers,” Gangelhoff said. Mayor Pelzel also plans on being at the school at 7:40 a.m. to hand out stickers to the walkers/bikers.

Gangelhoff said Sleepy Eye Medical Center is handing out bike helmets to the first graders at all on May 8, and the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service, along with the Sleepy Eye Police Department, are visiting with all kindergarten through third grade students about bike safety.