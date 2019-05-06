In November 2017 the Fischer Laser Eye Center opened up a satellite office in Redwood Falls.

According to Marsha Schmidt, who has worked for the eye care center for 30 years, serves as an optician and is in the Redwood Falls office during regular business hours, the business was seeing quite a bit of business from the Redwood Falls area at its Olivia satellite site, and so the decision was made to branch out into Redwood Falls.

Fischer Laser Eye Center now has offices in eight Minnesota communities.

It was in 1956 when Dr. Robert Gustafson opened an optometric clinic in Willmar. Over the years the company continued to see success and expanded especially in central Minnesota.

What became known as the Family Eye Center opened in 1999, and in 2002 the company merged with Dr. Jeffrey Fischer to form Fischer Laser Eye LLC. A new surgery center was opened in November 2005.

Over the next several years expansion continued, bringing Fischer Laser Eye Center to the places where it is today. The mission of the family eye care program is to provide “each patient with the highest quality, state of the art eye care that will improve his/her quality of life.”

The Fischer Laser Eye Center in Redwood Falls is open five days a week. The hours are Mondays from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The Redwood Falls site offers a variety of services, and during the week different optometrists visit the local office, including Whitney J. Strock, O.D. who visits the Redwood Falls site Wednesdays and Fridays.

Having been raised in Renville, Strock said growing up she always had an idea that she would end up working in a career that would focus on helping people.

Ultimately, she focused her education on optometry and graduated in May 2018. That July she started working for Fischer Laser Eye Center.

Through the Redwood Falls office patients can receive, with the exception of actual surgery, all of the options offered through Fischer Laser Eye Center from basic eye checkups all the way through the after care one needs following a surgery.

“We serve people of all ages,” said Strock, adding she is glad to be serving the people in the area where she was raised. “I really enjoy what I am doing.”

To learn more about Fischer Laser Eye Center, visit its Web site at fischerlaser.com. To make an appointment at the Redwood Falls office, call Schmidt at (507) 627-2020.