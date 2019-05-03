The Sleepy Eye United golf team traveled to Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake on Thursday, April 25

The Sleepy Eye United golf team traveled to Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake on Thursday, April 25 for a meet with BLHS, GFW, and Springfield. This time, the boys met their match in Springfield, coming in second behind the Tigers.

Boys

Springfield 168, Sleepy Eye 174, GFW 212, BLHS 220

Medalist was Springfield’s Mason Kretsch with 36. Team scorers for Sleepy Eye were Carson Erickson with 40, Thor Weiss with 44, and Toby Weiss and Andrew Neid, 45 each. Logan Netzke also shot 45, followed by Jacob Schultz at 50.

Sleepy Eye girls did not fill a varsity card. Ashtyn Tauer shot 50, followed by Liz Schwint with 67.

Sleepy Eye United plays at Oakdale again, in the first Tomahawk Conference meet, on Wednesday, May 1, after this issue of the Herald-Dispatch is printed.