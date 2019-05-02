Multiple athletes reach personal records (PR) at New Ulm Meet

The River Valley track team traveled to New Ulm on Thursday, April 25. The other teams in the meet were Waseca and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.

Coach Mickelson has been pleased with the effort of her athletes. “I am so proud of these kids and how hard they are working,” she said. “We are developing a good team atmosphere, and as a coach it makes me excited for the rest of the season!”

Boys results

Waseca 150

New Ulm 74

Loyola/Cleveland 27

River Valley 19

Top finishers for the River Valley boys:

Wheelchair division, James Hagen, 100 meter dash, first, 42.02 PR; 200m, first, 1:40.20; shot put, second, 5-09 PR

100m dash: Kadin Johnson, sixth, 12.10 PR

400M dash: Jose Ibarra, second, 56.01 PR; Keygan Lund, sixth, 1:03.65; CJ Surprenant, seventh, 1:05.19 PR

300 hurdles: Isaac Huiras, second, 49.46 PR

4x200 relay: Kadin Johnson, Noah Richert, Curtis Tauer, Jose Ibarra; second, 1:47.42

Shot put: Jared Freestone, sixth, 432-09 PR

Discus throw: Brad Balko, fifth, 82-00 PR

Girls results

Waseca 131

New Ulm 85

River Valley 38

Loyola/Cleveland 10

Top finishers for the River Valley girls:

100m dash: Erika Wells, fifth, 13.99 PR

200m dash: Megan Sandgren, third, 29.86 PR

400m dash: Megan Sandgren, first, 1:07.80 PR; Hailey Meinert, fourth, 1:12.25 PR

800m run: Lilly McCone, second, 2:44.35; McKenna Dockter, fifth, 3:09.43; Annika Nosbush, seventh, 3:27.48 PR

3200m run: Abby Hagen, fourth, 12:59.29 PR

100 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, fourth, 19.41 PR; Sophia Portner, fifth, 19.45 PR

300 hurdles: Abby Hagen, fifth, 57.83 PR; Sophie Gustafson, sixth, 58.62; Sophia Portner, seventh, 59.67

4x100 relay: Maddie McCone, Sophia Portner, Leah Schnobrich, Courtney Wendt; third, 1:00.12

4x800 relay: Kira DeMaris, Abby Hagen, Ellie Tonn, Lilly McCone; second, 11:21.08

Triple jump: Hali Soukup, sixth, 28-06

Shot put: Courtney Wendt, first, 29-08 PR; Rachel Sloot, third, 27-07 PR.

A meet scheduled for April 30 in St. James was postponed due to rain. The next meet for the River Valley track team is in Fairmont on May 3.