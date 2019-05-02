This past Thursday (April 25) at approximately 5 a.m., the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to the report that someone had been stabbed, with the call coming in from an area near the intersection of Normandale Road and Halverson Street in Redwood Falls.

As the investigation continued, the officer from the police department was informed there had been two stabbings, and, according to the criminal complaint filed in Redwood County Fifth District Court both victims were allegedly stabbed by the same individual, Nathan Donald Meyer, 40, of Montevideo.

As a result, Meyer was placed under arrest and has been charged with four counts, including two counts of felony second-degree assault and two counts of fifth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took placed in a residence on Normandale Road. The complaint states one of the victims got into an argument in an upstairs bedroom of the Normandale residence when the victim started talking about his newborn baby.

The other victim stood between the two individuals, started wrestling with the defendant and was stabbed in the arm during the altercation.

The homeowner stated when talking with the police officer that there had been loud yelling, and then one of the victims came running down the steps and was observed to be bleeding severely. The officer observed a blood trail in the house.

The homeowner told police the defendant was told to leave and subsequently a window was broken by the defendant, according to the complaint. That was also observed by law enforcement.

The complaint adds the other victim in the incident was reported to have knocked on the door of another residence, and the reporting party at that location stated he was getting ready for work when he heard a loud pounding on the door. The individual observed someone outside who was bleeding.

Both victims were ultimately taken to Carris Health-Redwood by ambulance to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident. No other information regarding the victims has been made available.

According to the complaint, law enforcement began a search for the weapon used in the incident. The knife was described as a “Crocodile Dundee” knife that had the word Barracuda on it. The knife was also described as having a black handle with a silver blade approximately six inches in length.

The weapon was not discovered during the initial investigation, but at approximately 3 p.m. that same day a call came in stating the knife had been found. Law enforcement returned to the Normandale residence where a knife was located in a kitchen drawer. The knife was wrapped in a bloody t-shirt and what appeared to be blood on the blade.

The defendant remains in the Redwood County jail pending his next court appearance.