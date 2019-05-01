Editor's column.

Very understandably, there is a lot of interest in the resignation of City Manager Kelli Truver, and what might have led to the situation.

There is not only a lot of interest in the matter, there are a lot of theories about it. I guess the technical term is “rumors.” I heard the same rumors that a lot of other people apparently heard, judging by the questions I get. Well, I have news for you. Rumors are rumors and facts are facts.

The facts are: a city employee made a complaint against Kelli Truver. The City Council considered the complaint, received legal counsel, and agreed to Truver resigning from her position with the City of Sleepy Eye.

We call that the news. And, it is not “fake news.” It is also the entirety of the news you will ever read in this newspaper about this matter. In fact, it is the only news you will ever know with certainty is the truth.

You and I will never know what the complaint against Truver was about. Regardless of the rumors around town, you will never know what really happened. That’s because by law employment issues are private. They are private even when you really, really want to know the details. They are private for every city employee. They are private for every employee of every business. Your employer must not reveal your employment records.

So, what does this mean?

If someone claims to know the truth of what happened in this matter, they are either a city council member, or a city employee involved in the matter, or they must have heard it from one of those categories.

If a person in one of those two categories — city council member or city employee who has reason to know what the complaint was about — tells anyone what happened, then we will have some more closed city council meetings, because they will be under investigation for revealing what they know.

You can believe the rumors if you want to, but you will never know the truth.

My advice is to accept that Kelli Truver amicably separated from employment with the City (that’s the language of the agreement between Truver and the City of Sleepy Eye) and move on with your life.

From everything I observed this past week, the City Council discharged their duties perfectly in this situation. They are to be commended.

What happens now?

I guess they start the process of looking for a city manager all over again. It appears that the search firm must conduct a new search free of charge, because they guaranteed the result for 24 months.

So, there’s that.

I believe the next few months will be interesting in regards to the city. The city plans to enforce an updated rental inspection ordinance and get back on the blight enforcement bandwagon—now that winter is over. And, they will be doing these things with a new city manager.

We need that new coffee shop and brewery sooner, rather than later. A few favorite beverages will go a long way to easing our worries.