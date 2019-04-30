Chamber of Commerce column

Sunshine and light jackets are a welcome sensation these past few days. A sure sign of summer and all the activities that go with it. One of those activities is golf and appropriately so, as the Sleepy Eye Golf Club has been named our 2019 Business of the Year recipient. Nominations were sent in expressing the beautifully maintained golf course, expansive driving range, fabulous outdoor patio and a full-service kitchen — all of which make for an enjoyable experience. The club’s efforts the last few years, updating both the greens and the clubhouse, as well as holding events to bring locals and surrounding communities to Sleepy Eye, were another reason for their selection. We will hold an appreciation luncheon sometime in May, out at the club, so stay tuned for that information and congratulations Sleepy Eye Golf Club.

While we’re on the subject of golf and the SEGC, I’d like to remind all of you that this year’s 29th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament is being held Thursday, June 20. This three-person team tourney is open to all, not just Chamber members. Registration forms were sent out to previous participating businesses, but can also be found on our Chamber website under Chamber Opportunities. If this is something your business would like to take part in, donate an item or sponsor a hole, please contact the Chamber office by June 7. It is from this tournament that we are able to offer a Chamber Scholarship to an area high school senior to assist with college. We are so very fortunate for the support that is given to our area schools each year; so we invite you to come be a part of our future and have fun along the way.

Looking back on my articles from last year at this time, I was writing about our Sleepy Eye Young Professionals and their Downtown Revisioning session. In that session one of the big requests/wants was for food trucks to visit our community to offer some variety. Well, our SEYP Committee has made that ask a reality — with our Food Truck Fridays in May. We currently have three food trucks that will be visiting our Main Street, out in front of Veteran’s Park, during the month of May. There will be one food truck a visit, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lola’s Food Truck will be visiting on May 3; the 507 Food Truck will be here on May 17; and Cabby’s 808 Food Truck will be here on May 31. All of these vendors have Facebook pages so you can grab more information on the different foods they serve, and we hope you come on out to experience the food truck craze. Look for more details or any additions on our SEYP webpage and Facebook page.

Exciting things continue for our community and area businesses. Our 145 Chamber members should be proud of the support they give and of the commitment to growth that they display. We are always looking to add more to our Chamber Business family and offer more opportunities for networking and development. Enjoy those springtime walks and we’ll catch you in May.