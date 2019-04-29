Competing against a strong field the Redwood Valley boys track team recently captured the title at the Marshall invitational. The Cardinals finished with 157.5 team points to outdistance Marshall (136.5 and Pipestone Area (125.5) in the six-team event.

It was a great afternoon for Jordan Mertens, as he captured the long jump with an impressive leap of 20’2”, was first in the high jump (6’) and finished second in the triple jump (41’4”).

Jed Hansen cleared 11’ to win the pole vault and was also part of the third place 4x100 relay team along with Luke Grannes, Logan Prouty and Kyle Huhnerkoch.

The 4x800 relay team of Xander Seaman, Jayson Peyerl, Deon Estebo and Mason Clark was second (8:46.95), and the 4x400 team of Seaman, Clark, Gavin Dow and Peyerl was fourth (3:50.35).

Huhnerkoch was second in the 200 (24.83) and third in the triple jump (40’1/2”), Kaleb Haase finished second in the shot put (46’5”), Grannes was second in the pole vault (10’6”) and Prouty was fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.29).

The 4x200 relay team of Maverick Goblirsch, Preben Ulvang, Aeneas Pacheco, and Gustav Lomotey was third (1:44.21), and Goblirsch finished fourth in the pole vault (9’).

The Cards had six of the top seven finishers in the 800, as Estebo was second (2:10.20), Clark third (2:10.59), Peyerl fourth (2:13.65), Goblirsch fifth (2:14.03) and Seaman sixth (2:15.38).

Hansen added a fifth-place finish in the 100 meter dash (12.49), Lomotey was fifth in the triple jump (35’ 8”) and Camden Cilek added a sixth-place finish in the 3,200 (12:00.59).

“Jordan (Mertens) had a breakout day,” Coach Andy Regnier said. “We didn’t put our strongest line-ups in for team scoring and had some kids missing, but overall a great day for a meet and some solid performances by our kids.”

The Redwood Valley girls, meanwhile, had a solid third-place finish, racking up 115 team points to place behind Marshall (150.5) and champion Canby/Minneota (176.5).

Alexa Steffl continued her solid start to the season by finishing first in the long jump (15’11”) and triple jump (33’5 1/2”), placing third in the 300 hurdles (53.08) and teaming up with Caitlyn Johnson, Sidney Beran and Hannah Schjenken to win the 4x100 relay (53.44).

Maddie LeSage captured the 3,200 meter run (12:30), Schjenken was second in the 200 (28.97) and third in the long jump (15’ 5 3/4”) and Aubree Hicks was third in the 1,600 (5:52.77).

The 4x800 relay team of Jasmine Barnes, Hicks, LeSage and Catherine Buffie was third (10:41.24), and Kate Ahrens was third in the 400 (66.60).

Barnes finished fourth in the 3,200 (13.33), Buffie was fifth in the 1,600 (5:55.99), Schjenken finished fifth in the high jump (4’6”), and Bri Panitzke added fifth-place finishes in the discus (86’ 2”) and pole vault (7’). Beran added a fifth in the triple jump (30’ 11 1/2”), the 4x200 relay team of Ahrens, Jahlyn Bill, Gabby Dow and Emma Elmer was fifth (2:08.33) and Bill added a seventh-place finish in the 400 (74.47).

