The Sting tennis team won six matches, in addition to all four singles matches against MACCRAY Tuesday. Ean Clarke helped the team start on a strong note with a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles against Riley Essendrup. Jackson Torgerson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Singles (1) Ean Clarke, Y, def Riley Essendrup 7-5 6-0 (2) Tyler Syring, Y, def Gabe Sparks 6-3 6-4 (3) Jackson Torgerson, Y, def Tyler Klassen 6-0 6-0 (4) Brandon Beyer, Y, def Coty Carlson 2-0 2-0 Doubles (1) Anton Thissen/Carter Tomes, M, def Austin Canatsey/Derrick Lien 6-2 6-0 (2) Isaac Olevson/Clayton Wintz, Y, def Brogan Harguth/Andrew Janssen 4-6 6-2 6-2 (3) Mason Rhode/Gage Corner, Y, def Brent Rassat/Daniel Seehusen 6-2 6-2.