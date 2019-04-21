The Prairie Arts Chorale, Singers of Southwestern Minnesota under the direction of Brandon Hurley, invites the public to attend one of its concerts this spring, “Broadway: Changing the World, One Song at a Time.”

The program will include Broadway musical selections from the beginnings of Broadway, through the Golden Age and on to the modern hits seen on stage today. Some of the shows to be featured will be “West Side Story,” “Les Miserables” and “Hamilton.” The concerts will feature selections performed by both the full chorale and soloists.

The concert dates include:

• April 27 at7:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Montevideo

• April 28 at 4 p.m. at CrossRoads Lutheran Church in Dawson

• May 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls

• May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Marshall Middle School

• May 5 at 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer

For more information concerning these concerts, interested persons may call June Meyerhoff, president, at (320) 368-0943, speak to chorale members in their communities, or visit the Web site at www.prairieartschorale.org.

Tickets are available in various places of business in the communities where the concerts are held, from chorale members or at the door before the concert. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. There is no charge for children or students under 18.

These concerts are funded, in part, by a grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council through an appropriation from the Minnesota state legislature with money from the general fund.

– Photo courtesy of the Prairie Arts Chorale Web site