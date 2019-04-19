The track at Sleepy Eye High School was busy Monday, April 15, when the River Valley track team hosted their first home meet of the season.

The track at Sleepy Eye High School was busy Monday afternoon and evening, April 15, when the River Valley track team hosted four other teams at the first home meet of the season. Despite the snow that fell last week, the track and infield were in fine shape. The weather also cooperated—warm enough and no wind.

“It was a great first home meet,” said Coach Courtney Mickelson. “We again had athletes reach their PRs and succeed. I am proud of how hard these athletes are working.”

Boys results

MVL 147

YME 110

St. James Area 99

Loyola/Cleveland 85

River Valley 25

Top finishers for the River Valley boys:

Wheelchair division, James Hagen, first: 100 meter dash, 44.4; 200m, 1:29.72; shot put, 4-06

400m dash: Jose Ibarra, second, 55.94

300 hurdles: Isaac Huiras, fourth, 49.09

800m run: Noah Richert, second, 2:13.10; Dakotah Lumbar, fifth, 2:23.90

3200m run: Joshua Hagen, fifth, 5:45, 11:34.47

Discus throw: Michael Sloot, first, 112-09

Girls results

MVL 212

River Valley 78

St. James Area 75

Loyola/Cleveland 73

YME 56

Top finishers for the River Valley girls:

4x800 relay, Abby Hagen, Hailey Meinert, Kira DeMaris, Lilly McCone; first, 10:43.62

100 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, third, 18.61; Sophia Portner, fifth, 19.63

300 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, second, 52.87; Abby Hagen, fourth, 56.57; Sophia Portner, fifth, 56.83

100m dash: Kharma Mathiowetz, sixth, 14.52

200m dash: Megan Sandgren, third, 29.69; Courtney Wendt, fifth, 30.84

400m dash: Hailey Meinert, third, 1:10.31; Hali Soukup, fifth, 1:13.43

800m run: Lilly McCone, second, 2:41.37; McKenna Dockter, sixth, 2:58.85

1600m run: Abby Hagen, second, 5:39.18; Violet Hovland, sixth, 6:49.38

High jump: Kira DeMaris, third, 4-06

Long jump: Courtney Wendt, fifth, 13-04.25; Lilly McCone, sixth, 12-02.75

Triple jump: Hali Soukup, fifth, 27-09.5

Shot put: Kora Wahl, sixth, 25-00.25

Discus throw: Leslie Flores, sixth, 65-09.5

On April 16 the team traveled to Lake Crystal—meet results will be reported in next week’s Herald-Dispatch. for an outdoor meet.

The team competes at Maple River on April 23 and at New Ulm on April 25.