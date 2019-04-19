Crookston resident asks for more amenities and volunteers

A Crookston resident who has taken interest in Wildflower Garden, a city park at the corner of South Main Street and Highway 75 South across from the Crookston Fire Department, says he’d like to see more amenities at the park and more volunteers to help take care of it. Terry Wolfe told the Park Board this week that he has helped paint some of the woodwork and pull weeds, but doesn’t know a lot about the history of the park.

Wolfe says Wildflower Garden is a nice park, “a serene place”, that was previously cared for by the Garden Club, but is wondering if more thought could be put into the landscape and amenities as well as reaching out to more volunteers to help maintain the park.

“Maybe if people knew about the need that could continue?” Wolfe asked.

Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle mentioned that their “flower girls”, the female employees that travel through town watering hanging baskets and planters, might be able to spend a little more time in that area.

Wolfe also suggested a potential partnership with the University of Minnesota Crookston and thought another picnic table or two could be a benefit to the park.

“They used to call it (Wildflower Park) Lucy’s Park,” Riopelle added. “There was a flag donated there by Lucy and the pole went down many years ago in a storm.”



PICKLEBALL

Pickleball player and organizer Larry Brekken told the Park Board he’s “really appreciative” of the pickleball courts that were put in a year ago at Schuster Park and asked if their two-days-a-week schedule was still acceptable with the department, and requested they be allowed to use the east side of Schuster so they could utilize four courts during the summer months.

Pickleball is played Sundays from 2-4 p.m. and Wednesdays starting at 4:30 p.m. in Schuster Park, located at Memorial Drive and Locken Boulevard, and, during the winter months, they play at the Wellness Center at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

“Gym space is at a premium and this past year we’ve been able to go to the Wellness Center at UMC,” Brekken explained. “If you’ve never been there, it’s a heck of an asset to our community; a beautiful place.”

Brekken added that pickleball in Crookston “just keeps growing” for them.

Riopelle asked Brekken if it would be possible to have them use portable nets as they’ve had kids roll the standards around and “drag it across the rubberized courts” causing damage.

Brekken answered saying they’ve used portables during tournaments like Ox Cart Days, so that shouldn’t be an issue.

“If anyone ever wants to come and see what it’s like, we always have extra equipment,” Brekken offered Park Board members.