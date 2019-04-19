The Montevideo City Council heard a presentation of a Resiliency Master Plan and Feasibility Study at it’s regular meeting on Monday evening.

Greg Kandankalam of NRG Energy, Inc. gave the presentation. He said that the results of the study showed that the city needs to be better protected as far as it’s energy needs are concerned in the event of an extreme weather event that would cause widespread power outages.

Although the city currently has back up generators for the water plant, the waste water treatment plant, City Hall and the Fire Hall, NRG recommends adding four more generators to bolster the city’s back up system in both the public and private sectors.

Working with NRG would create a more energy resilient community, and also possibly see a savings in energy costs along with other benefits.

No action was required by the council at this time.

In other business, the only item on the consent agenda was the payment of verified claims for the period ending April 12, 2019, in the amount of $662,098.34.

Some claims over $1,500 include: $52,302.20 for liquor inventory, rent, and sales tax; $8,164.50 to Nelson, Oyen, and Torvick for legal services; $12,083.73 to Richard Almich for Interim City Manager work; $8,493.69 to Clearway for solar bills; and $6,500 to Steve Jones for levee independent contractor services.

The council unanimously approved the payment of verified claims.

