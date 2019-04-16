The Redwood Valley track teams kept up their strong start to the season with first- and second-place finishes respectively Tuesday at the St. James Area Invitational.

Despite several girls not competing due to injuries, the Cardinals racked up 140 team points to easily outdistance second-place Blue Earth Area (117) in the six-team event.

Sophomore Hannah Schjenken had another strong outing, capturing the 100 meter dash (13.88), the 400 meter dash (1:05.35) and the long jump (15’ 1 1/2”) and placing fourth in the high jump (4’8”). Alexa Steffl had a nice afternoon, winning the triple jump (34’ 3 1/2”) and 100 meter hurdles (17.69) and finished second in both the long jump (14’ 11”) and 300 hurdles (52.73).

The 4x800 relay team of Jasmine Barnes, Grace Caraway, Aubree Hicks and Sophia Uhlenkamp was second (11:24.21), as was the 4x100 relay team of Caitlyn Johnson, Kate Ahrens, Jahlyn Bill and Sidney Beran (56.90). Johnson (29.69) and Kate Ahrens (30.05) finished second and fourth respectively in the 200 meter dash. Hicks was second in the 1,600 (5:57.38), with teammate Maddie LeSage (5:58.17) placing third.

The 4x200 relay team of Johnson, Ahrens, Bill and Beran was third (2:00.43), and the 4x400 team of Hicks, McKenna Flinn, LeSage and Bill finished fourth (4:48.66).

Ahrens was fifth in the high jump (4’6”), Beran was fifth in the long jump (13’3”), Hicks was fifth in the triple jump (29’ 2 1/2”) and Uhlenkamp was fifth in the 3,200 (14:43.77).

Emma Elmer added a sixth in the 100 meter hurdles (20.60), Flinn and Caraway were sixth and seventh respectively in the 800, and Jaidyn Probst was fifth in the shot put (27’ 10 1/2”) and seventh in the discus (70’ 3”).

The Redwood Valley boys, meanwhile, had a good battle with Blue Earth Area, falling 164-144 in the six-team invitational.

Senior Kyle Huhnerkoch finished first in the triple jump (38’ 10 1’2”) and was second in both the 100 (12.26) and 200 (24.61) meter dashes. He also added a third-place finish in the high jump (5’2”).

The talented 4x800 relay team of Jayson Peyerl, Xander Seaman, Deon Estebo and Mason Clark finished first (8:50.50). Clark (2:16.02) and teammate Sam Kahnke (2:23.91) were first and fourth respectively in the 800.

The trio of Jed Hansen (11’), Luke Grannes (10’) and Maverick Goblirsch (10’) finished second, fourth and sixth respectively in the pole vault.

Luke Hammerschmidt was second in the high jump (5’2”), and Peyerl was second in the 3,200 (10:33.70).

Logan Prouty was third in both the 110 hurdles (18.65) and 300 hurdles (48.7), Hansen was fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.26) and Jordan Mertens placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.95).

Kaleb Haase placed first in the shot put (39’ 7 1/2”) and second in the discus (107’ 5”).

Deon Estebo (5:12.83), Gavin Dow (5:24.24) and Camden Cilek (5:27.04) were fourth, fifth and sixth respectively in the 1,600.

The 4x400 relay team of Seaman, Kahnke, Hammerschmidt and Clark was fourth (3:56.48), and the 4x100 team of Grannes, Aeneas Pacheco, Goblirsch and Preben Ulvang was third (48.96).

Gustav Lomotey was fourth in the triple jump (35’9”), the 4x200 team of Grannes, Pacheco, Goblirsch and Ulvang was fifth (1:44.89) and Evan Cooper was eighth in the 400.

