On Monday, April 8, St. Mary’s senior, Cassie Heinrichs, signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls next year. Cassie is pictured with St. Mary's Activities Director/Head Girls Basketball Coach Bruce Woitas and her parents Kris and Sara Heinrichs.