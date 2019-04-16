The Trust for Public Land honored District 17 Senator Andrew Lang of Olivia as a recipient of its 11th annual conservation and park leadership award. The honor, which was presented at a ceremony at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul, recognizes outstanding conservation and park leaders in Minnesota.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this award and partner with The Trust for Public Land to preserve our public lands for Minnesotans to enjoy,” said Lang. “I’m proud to play a role in making sure we, as a state, are investing in projects that will keep our communities healthy and livable for generations to come.”

“These awards bring together an incredibly diverse range of leaders and advocates,” said Susan Schmidt, The Trust for Public Land’s Minnesota state director. “This diversity of background and experience is a testament to Minnesota’s parks and natural lands. They really do have the power to bring people together.”

Since 2017, Sen. Lang has represented District 17 in the Minnesota Senate, which includes communities in Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville and Swift counties.

Sen. Lang serves on the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, which makes annual recommendations to the Minnesota legislature for projects seeking funding through the constitutionally-dedicated Outdoor Heritage Fund.

In 2017 and 2019, Sen. Lang has authored the Outdoor Heritage Fund bill.

Sen. Andrew Lang serves as vice chair of the Senate veterans and military affairs finance and policy committee.