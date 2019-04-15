FFA Members of the Month for March are Mason Sellner, Wyatt Barnes, and Sandy Flores. Officer of the month is McKenna Dockter.

FFA Members of the Month for March are Mason Sellner, Wyatt Barnes, and Sandy Flores. Officer of the month is McKenna Dockter.

Mason Sellner is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA because he wanted to explore more options and have lots of fun with friends. Mason was on the Ag. Sales CDE team and he liked it because he got to learn how to sell things and make connections with people. His new CDE is Market Plan. Mason’s SAE is Ag. Services at Schutz Foods which involves him working at the grocery store where he bags groceries for customers.

Mason’s favorite FFA activities are the meetings. He is looking forward to the State FFA Convention and Chapter Banquet at the end of the year. By being in FFA, Mason has learned how to craft things from wood, how to cook, and where his food comes from. He is most proud of being Member of the Month.

Wyatt Barnes is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA because he wanted to get more into agriculture. Wyatt is on the Ag. Mechanics CDE team and he likes it because it’s fun and is a great learning experience for him. His new CDE Team is the Best Informed Greenhand Team.

Wyatt’s favorite FFA activity is the Lock-In. Wyatt is looking forward to the end of the school year and State FFA Convention. By being in FFA, Wyatt has learned a lot more about agriculture. He is most proud of being Member of the Month.

Sandy Flores is a junior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for five years. She joined FFA because she wanted to learn more and experience new things. Sandy is not on a CDE team yet. Her favorite FFA activity is the Lock-In. Sandy would like to try to do a SAE or CDE in the future in order to learn more about agriculture and FFA. By being in FFA, Sandy has learned to be more outgoing. She has also learned how to teach others about what she knows, as well as how to learn from others. Sandy is most proud of getting 1st place at the Crop Show, and being a Summer All-Star.

McKenna Dockter is a sophomore at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. She joined FFA because she wanted to be more involved in school and she wanted to try something new. McKenna is this year’s Chapter Officer-At-Large. She likes her officer position because it’s a great position and it allows her to be around her friends.

McKenna is on the Floriculture CDE team and she likes it because it teaches her a lot about flowers and plants, and it might help with a job in the future. McKenna’s SAE involves her working at her grandparents’ business, the Railway, during the summer. Her favorite FFA activity is Timberland Camp. McKenna is looking forward to seeing how far her CDE team will go. By being in FFA, McKenna has learned more about different types of animals. She is most proud of being the top fruit seller, a Junior High and Chapter Officer, a Summer All-Star twice, Star Greenhand Winner, and getting 3rd at State for the Best Informed Greenhand CDE team.