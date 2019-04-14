Highway 14/15 motorists in the New Ulm area need to plan for a new detour beginning as early as Monday, April 15.

Highway 14/15 motorists in the New Ulm area need to plan for a new detour beginning as early as Monday, April 15 as construction crews on the New Ulm Gateway project tackle the completion of the new Highway 14/15 interchange as well as the Minnesota River Bridge.

The new detour will consist of Nicollet County Road 5 (Fort Road) and Nicollet County Road 12 and Nicollet County Road 21 between Nicollet and Courtland due to the flooding on County Road 12 north of Highway 14.

Construction on the new Highway 14/15 interchange bridge is ahead of schedule and crews will focus on the intersecting roadways as soon as a detour can be implemented. The goal is to be setting beams in mid-April. Progress can be seen on the web cam at www.mndot.gov/new ulm.

The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Construction began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019.