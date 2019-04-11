The Knights defeated Wabasso in extra innings and the following day the Knights capped off a comeback victory over rival New Ulm Cathedral.

Knights 7

Wabasso 3 (F/10)

The Knights once again found themselves in extra innings Monday, April 8 against Wabasso. The Knights used a two-out rally in the top of the 10th inning to score four runs.

Leading the rally for the Knights was Madison Mathiowetz. Mathiowetz singled and Kya Krzmarzick followed with a single of her own. With two runners on, Sara Zinniel reached on an error and Lauren Hoffmann cleared the bases on a deep fly ball to center field. Hoffmann then scored on a triple by Alexa Owens to give the Knights the 7-3 victory in extras.

The Knights were led offensively by Owens who finished the game 3-6 with the RBI-triple. Leah Weiss was 2-4 with a run scored. Lauren Hoffmann finished the game 1-4 with two runs scored and the three-run triple to lead the Knights in RBI’s with three. Weiss also pitched all 10 innings and had nine strikeouts.

Knights 10

NU Cathedral 6

In what always seems to be a strong rivalry game, the Knights defeated the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds 10-6 Tuesday, April 9. Coming off of 10-inning battle with Wabasso the previous night, the Knights trailed 3-0 early in the third inning.

Emily Stevens came up big for the Knights with a base hit that scored two to bring the score to 3-2. The Knights responded by keeping the Greyhounds at bay in the top of the fourth and scored two more in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the fifth, the Greyhoudns scored two to retake the lead at 5-4 and would add one more in the top of the sixth to take a late 6-4 lead over the Knights.

The Knights continued to show grit in their effort while Alexa Owens came up big again for the green and gold. Owens delivered a two-run base hit to tie the game at six a piece and Cassie Heinrichs hit a grand slam to give the Knights a commanding 10-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth to knock the wind out of the sails of New Ulm Cathedral.

Coach Wendy Owens was tremendously proud of her team’s effort Tuesday. “Great team effort tonight. The girls dug in for the long haul and never gave up by coming up with clutch hits.”

Heinrichs finished the game 3-4 with four RBI’s coming on the grand slam. Owens finished going 2-4 with four RBI’s as well.

The victory gives the Knights a 2-1 record overall and a 2-0 record in the conference.

The Knights are scheduled to have a doubleheader with the crosstown Indians Monday, April 15 at Prarieview.