Some roads are open, but have water over them

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has expanded the road closure on Highway 220 north of Oslo. The road is now closed between Highway 1 and Highway 11.

The Highway will remain closed until further notice and traffic should seek alternate routes.

Highways that remain closed:

• Business Highway 2 Sorlie Bridge in East Grand Forks

• Highway 75 in Climax, and also south of Halstad

• Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 11

• Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border

Highways that remain open, but currently have water over the road:

• Highway 200 west of Ada, near mile post 16

Highways that previously had water over the road, but water level has receded:

• Highway 9 south of Ada, south of the Wild Rice River bridge

• Highway 92 north of Zerkel, near mile post 71

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or get 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check 511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, “like” MnDOT at facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndotnews on Twitter.