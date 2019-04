Sleepy Eye Lake was free of ice on Sunday, April 7.

Sleepy Eye Lake was free of ice on Sunday, April 7. According to Ron Zinniel, who took over record keeping from his dad, Joe, who started keeping track in 1988, the earliest ice out date was March 1, 1988. The latest was last year—April 29, 2018. This year’s date matches that of 1997. This photo was taken Monday afternoon, April 8, when two brave souls were sailing on the lake.