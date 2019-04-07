The folks at Adult Day Services in Sleepy Eye hosted a Beach Party on March 29 for the VOA Senior Living Campus.

The folks at Adult Day Services in Sleepy Eye hosted a Beach Party on March 29 for the VOA Senior Living Campus residents and clients, including Sleepy Eye Care Center, Countryside apartments, Adult Day New Ulm, and everyone at Ross Park Apartments where Adult Day Services is located. Adult Day Program Director Kathy Virnig said the party was held to shake the winter away — which it did with beach party decor and refreshments and entertainment by Beachcomber Bob.