Auditions for Sleepy Eye Community Theatre’s production of “Face the Music: Celebrated Songs of Stage and Screen” will be held Sunday, April 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the choir room at Sleepy Eye High School.

The production aims to showcase not only outstanding area stage and musical talent, but also a wide range of songs that speak to all ages. This musical theatre extravaganza tells a story that mirrors life; it will take you on a journey through peaks and valleys, but in the end, it will bring you along on a ride through perseverance and show you the resilience of the human spirit.

Curtains will open July 11, 12 and 14!

“If you are interested in coming along on this powerful musical journey with us, please audition,” said directors Dana Miller and Mary Mulry. “We are looking for people who like to sing, dance, perform, or all of the above. There are parts for everyone from school-aged children to teenagers, and for adults of all ages. We are seeking equal numbers of men and women. We encourage you to audition whether you have had stage experience or not.”

Rehearsals will begin the first week of June and will go from approximately 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Everyone will not be required to attend rehearsal every night. “You can be as involved as you want. We have opportunities for solos, duets, small ensembles, and large ensembles,” said Miller and Mulry. “Audition to be part of something small or go all in. Either way, we hope you will join us in making some memories for yourself this summer, and possibly for members of your family as well.”

Those not able to make the set audition time and date, may call or text Dana at 507-227-1716 or call Mary at 507-227-9880. Musical selections for the audition are also available at these numbers or at the Sleepy Eye Community Education office. Stay on top of Sleepy Eye Community Theatre events on Facebook.