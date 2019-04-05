GoFundMe page, Bremer account set up to help family that owns Hong’s Chinese Restaurant in town

Friends of the Crookston family who own Hong’s Chinese Restaurant on Sahlstrom Drive in Crookston’s north end are rallying in support of them.

On Friday, March 22, Ben Deng and Maggie Tan’s house at 610 Stephen’s Drive in Crookston had their house broken into and a substantial amount of cash and jewelry including gold bracelets, necklaces and rings, all of which was contained in a safe inside the house, was taken. Crookston Police say the crime took place sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. that day, and that entrance to the home was gained through a front, ground-level window. The Sentry safe, black in color and approximately two feet square in size was removed from the home. The CPD figures a vehicle was involved in hauling the safe away from the house. The safe also contained other miscellaneous items.

The home is owned by Ben Deng and Maggie Tan, who own Hong’s. They have two sons, Patrick Deng and his younger brother, Michael Deng. Longtime Crookston High School teacher and tennis coach Mike Geffre coached Patrick, a CHS 2016 graduate. Geffre tells the Times that friends are rallying around the family and they’re calling the effort “Help Restore the Faith.”

Friends established a GoFundMe account nine days ago, with a fundraising goal of $15,000. As of Friday, 24 people have donated $1,490. The GoFundMe page can be found at gf.me/u/rrat7j.

On the account page are the following words:

“The kind-hearted, honest, local business owners of Hong's Chinese Restaurant in Crookston, MN were robbed at their home recently. Their entire family safe was taken from their home that included over $30,000 of cash savings and belongings. Please come together, as the community that is blessed by these beautiful people, and support restoring the loss this family didn't deserve. Thank you for your generosity.”

In addition, a benefit account has been opened at Bremer Bank, entitled “Hong’s Benefit.” You can stop in with a donation or mail it to Bremer at 201 North Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the crime continues. Reached by the Times Friday, CPD Chief Paul Biermaier said investigators continue to follow up on potential leads.

“We continue to reach out to our counterparts throughout the region for any leads,” he said. “As always, we encourage anyone with any possible information to get in touch with us. The smallest item might be the break we need to move forward with the case.”