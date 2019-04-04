The newly-formed Women’s Leadership Network held their first “Empowerment Forum” Wednesday in the Heritage Room at University of Minnesota Crookston with three panel speakers, lunch and plenty of “girl power” to go around the room.

UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause, The Red Poppy owner Meghan Palubicki and UMN Crookston Director of Diversity & Multicultural Programs Lorna Hollowell all presented to the group.

The next Women’s Leadership Network Forum will be held Wednesday, May 1, also in the Heritage Room on the Crookston campus.

To register, contact the Crookston Chamber office at 281-4320 or email theggie@visitcrookston.com.