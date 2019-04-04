Event includes hands-on workshops for student artists

The 2019 Visual Arts Festival at Crookston High School will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

The festival is a Minnesota State Art contest open to Region 8A high school students, and this is Crookston's third year as host. This year there are 11 high schools attending, with approximately 120 students bringing 160 artworks to be judged. Six accomplished judges will attend the event, scoring the artworks in 12 categories and choosing one from each category to go to state, which is an exhibit at the Perpich Center for the Arts in May.

The day's events include a speaker, Jeremy Holien, who is an instructor and outreach director at Perpich Center. He will also be facilitating a meeting with all attending art teachers

And to keep the art students engaged in the afternoon, there will be five hands-on workshops.

The presenters are:

• Trey Everett - Drawing calligrams

• Elizabeth Rockstad - Mosaics

• Jill Levene - Printmaking

• Ross Hier - Watercolor Painting

• Abby Brekken - Digital Photography

From 4 to 5 p.m. there will be open viewing and the public is invited to attend. The day will wrap up with an awards presentation at 5 p.m.

The festival gives area arts students a valuable opportunity to exhibit the art that has been created in the classroom, to experience a judged art contest, and to see what other teens are creating.