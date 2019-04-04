On Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, Montevideo High School students joined the Montevideo city crew and Montevideo Fire Department in volunteer sandbagging efforts to help the community combat the area’s excessive flooding.

“The school was approached by both the city and fire department that Sunday,” said Scott Hickey, principal of Montevideo High School. “Monday was tough because we had some kids that weren’t dressed appropriately for it, but we got the track and field team to help on Monday and I arranged for the baseball and tennis teams to help on Tuesday after school.”

Hickey posted an announcement on Monday for the staff and students stating that the teachers could bring their classes to sandbag if they wanted to, provided the students were juniors or seniors, and also had permission from their advisors.

“ I told the kids it was going to be muddy and to wear shoes that are going to get dirty, so they were prepared on Tuesday.

“We had some kids who were out there for most of the day, who got permission from their teachers and were all caught up with their grades,” said Hickey. “Unfortunately we even had a couple kids skip class to stay out there, but overall it was great and the kids worked really well.”

According to Hickey, some kids took to the work naturally, and others took a bit longer to get the hang of it.

