Don C. Muenchow age 79 of Wood Lake died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Glacial Ridge Health Systems in Glenwood. A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Posen Township rural Wood Lake. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be held at a later date.

Don Curtis Muenchow was born November 20, 1939 to Carl and Helen (Esser) Muenchow in Echo. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended Echo Public Schools, graduating from Echo High School in 1957. On November 24, 1956 Don married Carol Timm at St. Lukes Lutheran Church and they made their home in Minneapolis. Don worked for the airlines as a mechanic foreman and received his pilot’s license while there.

In 1958, they moved to a farm near Wood Lake for a short time and then into Marshall in 1960. In 1962 Don and his young family moved to a farm near Wood Lake in Posen Township, where he farmed until his retirement in 2000. He was a longtime member of the St. Lukes Lutheran Church, where he served as a Trustee and on the St. Lukes Cemetery Board.

He also, over the years, served on the Vesta Elevator Board. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and writing poetry. He had his poetry published in 2011. He and his wife also enjoyed their lake home on Lake Rachel for 39 years. But above all else, Don loved spending time with his family, especially all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At the age of 77, Don became a resident of the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck. Then on March 15, 2019 he became a patient of the Glacial Ridge Health Systems in Glenwood where he died, surrounded by his loving family, Don is survived by his wife, Carol Muenchow of Wood Lake; one son, Neal (Teresa) Muenchow of Kensington; two daughters, Lori (David) Jeseritz of Wood Lake and Mary (Rick) Samuelson of Sacred Heart; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Larry) King of St. Francis; one sister-in-law, Joan Muenchow of Prior Lake; nieces, nephews and many friends. His parents, one infant son, one daughter-in-law, Diane Muenchow and one brother, Floyd Muenchow preceded him in death.

Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association is caring for the family.