Thirteen North Dakota community college students, including Rosa Quiroz of Crookston, have been named to the 2019 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.

The students were honored at a dinner and awards ceremony at Bismarck State College.

“These students showcase leadership inside and outside of the classroom and are role models for fellow students,” said Dr. Doug Darling, LRSC President.

“At Lake Region State College, students are recommended by a committee headed by Dr. Randy Fixen and President Darling makes the final LRSC nomination. The nominees then go through a rigorous application process that is submitted to Phi Theta Kappa Headquarters. The state winners are chosen based on who receives the highest score,” said Teresa Tande, advisor for the LRSC Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

The academic team recognition program is active in 37 states.

Students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team. Nominations are based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community.

Each member of the North Dakota team receives a certificate of congratulations from Gov. Doug Burgum, an award certificate, a medallion and a monetary award.

Team members are also eligible for scholarships from Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, Valley City State University, North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota. The University of Mary and University of Jamestown also offer awards to All-North Dakota Academic Team members.