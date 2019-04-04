The Sleepy Eye United golf team got on the home course for their first meet of the season Monday, April 1.

Coach Crystal Ibberson said even though it was a bit cold, it was nice to get out and have the kids play a round.

Joining Sleepy Eye on the course were GFW and Madelia. The Sleepy Eye boys won the meet, with Toby Weiss as medalist with a 41. For the girls, Sleepy Eye entered two golfers, Ashtyn Tauer and Liz Schwint, so didn’t card a team score. Tauer was medalist with a 49.

Boys meet

Sleepy Eye 171, Madelia 203, GFW 211

Team scorers for Sleepy Eye were Toby Weiss, 41; Andrew Neid, 42; Thor Weiss, 44; Carson Ericson, 44.

“We did well, but also have room for improvement, which I anticipate will happen when we can get outside more and the weather gets a little warmer,” said Ibberson. “We are looking forward to another home meet Thursday (April 4) against New Ulm Cathedral.”