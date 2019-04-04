Members of the Villa St. Vincent/SUMMIT Fashion Flash Committee recently presented Cindy Hulst, Foundation development director, with a check from the 2019 Fashion Flash.

“Because of the generous support of donors, participating business, sponsors, volunteers and those attending the event, these monies will be used to purchase new furniture for many of the communal areas of the Villa and SUMMIT,” Hulst said. “On behalf of the Villa residents and SUMMIT tenants, please accept their thanks, gratitude and appreciation.”