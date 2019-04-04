City council mulls the possibilities

Have you been craving more concerts in Crookston? What if the next concert doubled as a fundraiser for the Crookston Chamber of Commerce?

Number 8 on the 2019 Crookston City Council Planning Session list, which was reportedly requested to be added by Ward 1 City Council Member Jake Fee who was not present at the meeting, was a proposal for funding assistance for such an event.

City Administrator Shannon Stassen started the conversation saying there is a “significant cost” upfront for concerts pointing out the $20,000+ they provided to hire talent, accommodate the contract rider, and then book lighting and equipment for past concerts where the city hosted both “Hairball” in 2015 and “Gear Daddies” in 2016. Ward 5 City Council Member Dale Stainbrook added when Hairball played in Crookston, the city also did a lot of the marketing.

Stassen said city staff members donated time to make those events happen and believed if the city were to provide funding for the proposed concert for the Chamber, it would be a “loan” and money loaned would come back to the city as he understood.

Crookston Area Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Terri Heggie told the group that outside Ox Cart Days there isn’t much entertainment like the concerts the city hosted which is where the brainstorming possibly came from.

“I swore after the second one (concert), I wouldn’t do it again,” added Stassen, citing the amount of work it took to host the first two. He also admitted that it wasn’t until the day of the Hairball concert that they weren’t sure if they were going to break even until people bought tickets at the last minute.

People around the room during the session discussion mentioned that an outdoor venue like Central Park would be risky and worried about who might be “picking up the tab” at the end if the event didn’t happen. Most thought the future concert’s ideal location would be the Crookston Sports Center like the previous two concerts. Session participants also voiced that they should appeal to University of Minnesota Crookston students by holding the concert in the spring or fall when class is in session.

The group agreed to put the item in the 2020 category to allow for more research, but Stassen pointed out that talent would have to be booked soon even to be held in the year 2020.