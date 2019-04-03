Open to the public, it’ll be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Crookston’s West Polk County SWCD office

The West Polk Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will convene a local work group (LWG) meeting in Crookston on Thursday, April 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. to provide guidance and discuss local resource conservation concerns and NRCS programs in West Polk County.

The Crookston LWG meeting will be held at the West Polk SWCD office located in the USDA Service Center at 528 Strander Avenue.

The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations, and the public to provide localized information on natural resource priorities in the West Polk SWCD.

“I would highly encourage participation from local farmers, ranchers, and other land users to attend this meeting because the local work group values the knowledge that our local land users can bring to the table,” said Bob Guetter, District Conservationist. “NRCS has always been a locally led conservation agency working in cooperation with SWCD’s to provide services to local land users on a voluntary basis.”

The local work groups are the foundation of the Focused Conservation Approach. The local work group can define conservation needs and help localize efforts to address specific resource concerns, Guetter added.

For more information on Crookston’s LWG meeting, contact Bob Guetter at 281-2809, extension 3.

Local Working Group meetings are open to the public. Anyone interested in becoming a member and participating in LWGs should contact the NRCS District Conservationist in their county and submit an application for LWG membership.

For information on local work groups in Minnesota, see the Schedule of meetings.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (866) 632-9992 (Toll-free Customer Service), (800) 877-8339 (Local or Federal relay), (866) 377-8642 (Relay voice users).