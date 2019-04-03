Many vendors will be on hand

A Veterans Information Fair will be held on Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crookston V.F.W. Post 1902.

Vendors scheduled to be there include:

• Beyond the Yellow Ribbon

• Chapter 14 DAV and DAV Transportation

• County Veteran Service Officers-Polk, Red Lake and Marshall

• Crookston VFW Post and Auxiliary

• DAK-MINN blood drive - No appointment needed

• Department of Natural Resources in Bemidji - Kerry Ross

• Fargo VA: Enrollment & Eligibility - Jeff Koval; Post 9/11 Transition & Care Management - Summer Hanson; Women's Health - Margaret Leas and Renai Ehrichs; Medical Foster Home & Contract Nursing Home - Jodi Holman and Kari Marchand, and; MyHealtheVet - Michael Kearney

• Grand Forks VA HUD/VASH - Andrea Dockendorf

• Grand Forks Vet Center

• Humana - Russ Sparby

• Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota - Karyn A. Novak

• Lutheran Social Services - Julie Praska-Mosher

• Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV)

• Mental Health Social Worker - Nathan Modeen

• Middle River Veterans Outdoors

• MN National Guard Family Assistance - Kristin Helmers

• MNDVA/American Legion Regional Office - Jeff Burth

• ND Job Service - Jonathon M. Fuller

• Options - Gordy and Corey

• Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home

• VA Connected Care - Brenda Von Bank

• Veteran Employment & Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Jonathon Fuller

• Veterans Educational Training, UND Site Coordinator - James Becks

• Workforce Center Manager, (DVOP) ND Job Service - Dustin Hillebrand

The event will also feature a North Dakota/Minnesota Honor Flight silent auction from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to raise money for honor flights. There will also be other items for sale for the honor flights, and other donations will be accepted.