Times Report

Wednesday

Apr 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM


Many vendors will be on hand

    A Veterans Information Fair will be held on Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crookston V.F.W. Post 1902.

    Vendors scheduled to be there include:

    • Beyond the Yellow Ribbon

    • Chapter 14 DAV and DAV Transportation

    • County Veteran Service Officers-Polk, Red Lake and Marshall

    • Crookston VFW Post and Auxiliary

    • DAK-MINN blood drive - No appointment needed

    • Department of Natural Resources in Bemidji - Kerry Ross

    • Fargo VA: Enrollment & Eligibility - Jeff Koval; Post 9/11 Transition & Care Management - Summer Hanson; Women's Health - Margaret Leas and Renai Ehrichs; Medical Foster Home & Contract Nursing Home - Jodi Holman and Kari Marchand, and; MyHealtheVet - Michael Kearney

    • Grand Forks VA HUD/VASH - Andrea Dockendorf

    • Grand Forks Vet Center

    • Humana - Russ Sparby

    • Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota - Karyn A. Novak

    • Lutheran Social Services - Julie Praska-Mosher

    • Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV)

    • Mental Health Social Worker - Nathan Modeen

    • Middle River Veterans Outdoors

    • MN National Guard Family Assistance - Kristin Helmers

    • MNDVA/American Legion Regional Office - Jeff Burth

    • ND Job Service - Jonathon M. Fuller

    • Options - Gordy and Corey

    • Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home

    • VA Connected Care - Brenda Von Bank

    • Veteran Employment & Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Jonathon Fuller     

    • Veterans Educational Training, UND Site Coordinator - James Becks

    • Workforce Center Manager, (DVOP) ND Job Service - Dustin Hillebrand

    The event will also feature a North Dakota/Minnesota Honor Flight silent auction from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to raise money for honor flights. There will also be other items for sale for the honor flights, and other donations will be accepted.