Many vendors will be on hand
A Veterans Information Fair will be held on Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crookston V.F.W. Post 1902.
Vendors scheduled to be there include:
• Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
• Chapter 14 DAV and DAV Transportation
• County Veteran Service Officers-Polk, Red Lake and Marshall
• Crookston VFW Post and Auxiliary
• DAK-MINN blood drive - No appointment needed
• Department of Natural Resources in Bemidji - Kerry Ross
• Fargo VA: Enrollment & Eligibility - Jeff Koval; Post 9/11 Transition & Care Management - Summer Hanson; Women's Health - Margaret Leas and Renai Ehrichs; Medical Foster Home & Contract Nursing Home - Jodi Holman and Kari Marchand, and; MyHealtheVet - Michael Kearney
• Grand Forks VA HUD/VASH - Andrea Dockendorf
• Grand Forks Vet Center
• Humana - Russ Sparby
• Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota - Karyn A. Novak
• Lutheran Social Services - Julie Praska-Mosher
• Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV)
• Mental Health Social Worker - Nathan Modeen
• Middle River Veterans Outdoors
• MN National Guard Family Assistance - Kristin Helmers
• MNDVA/American Legion Regional Office - Jeff Burth
• ND Job Service - Jonathon M. Fuller
• Options - Gordy and Corey
• Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
• VA Connected Care - Brenda Von Bank
• Veteran Employment & Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Jonathon Fuller
• Veterans Educational Training, UND Site Coordinator - James Becks
• Workforce Center Manager, (DVOP) ND Job Service - Dustin Hillebrand
The event will also feature a North Dakota/Minnesota Honor Flight silent auction from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to raise money for honor flights. There will also be other items for sale for the honor flights, and other donations will be accepted.