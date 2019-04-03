Board votes to terminate her contract Wednesday

After they voted 3-2 at their March 25 meeting against terminating/non-renewing the probationary teaching contract of Washington School special education teacher Wendy Willits, the Crookston School Board at a brief special meeting Wednesday voted 5-0 in favor of a resolution terminating/non-renewing Willits’ contract for the 2019-20 school year.

The board on March 25 voted 3-2 in favor of a budget reduction package formulated by Superintendent Jeremy Olson and his administrative team for the 2019-20 school year totaling a little more than $400,000, a package necessitated by a recent pattern of declining enrollment that has continued into the current school year, meaning the district’s current budget factors in more state education revenue than will actually funnel into the school district.

Two members of the teaching staff are directly impacted by the budget reduction package, high school physical education teacher Matt Curry, and Willits. When teaching staff reductions are proposed, each teacher’s proposed reduction requires a separate, individual resolution and a roll-call vote. Minutes after the board approved the reduction package as a whole on March 25, board members “very reluctantly” approved on a 3-2 vote the resolution placing Curry on an unrequested leave of absence, but then voted 3-2 against terminating Willits’ contract. Earlier in the meeting, which attracted a capacity audience to Crookston High School’s choir/orchestra room, a mom addressed the board, telling them about the strides her special needs son had made this school year, largely due to Willits’ efforts.

After the vote against terminating Willits’ contract, board chair Frank Fee indicated that the vote simply meant that another teacher would have to be let go. Olson after that meeting told the Times that he’d reconvene with his administrative team to figure out what next steps to take.

But at Wednesday’s special meeting, in which the Willits’ resolution was the lone agenda item, Olson explained that there was no other option when it came to terminating a teaching contract as part of the budget reduction package. Due to seniority rules and how they apply to reducing the teaching staff, it has to be a “last in, first out” scenario, Olson said, leaving Willits as the teacher facing a terminated/non-renewed contract.

After the meeting, Olson told the Times that, in hindsight, he should have explained the seniority rules and how they apply to the budget reduction package in relation to Willits’ situation prior to the board’s votes on March 25. But after they voted against terminating her contract, he said he wasn’t able to explain the matter to them in greater detail at that point and then ask them to vote again.

“I will take the blame for that,” Olson told the Times. “Obviously, it’s a very difficult, stressful situation for a teacher. I want to stress that this is not about performance or anything else like that. This is only about the budget.”

The board has six members. Tim Dufault was absent from the March 25 meeting, and Kari Miller was absent from Wednesday’s special meeting. In the event that any resolution deadlocks with a 3-3 vote, the resolution dies for failing to garner a majority vote. The superintendent is an ex-officio member of the board and is prohibited from voting on any matters. That’s different than the Crookston City Council, where the mayor is called upon to vote in the event of a council deadlock on a resolution.