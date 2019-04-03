Any changes could impact American Crystal’s situation

Amendments to the Otter Tail Power Company franchise agreement were on the agenda at Saturday’s Crookston City Council Strategic Planning Session with two items highlighted during discussions.

a) The method that Otter Tail uses to define city limit boundaries has become “more precise” recently and it was discovered that some customers that were previously considered outside city limits are now identified as located inside city limits.

The largest customer that may now be classified as “inside” city limits is American Crystal Sugar Company.

“American Crystal has normally not paid a franchise fee since they’re outside of city limits,” City Administrator Shannon Stassen explained to the group. “Their attorneys have drafted some language and a case could be made that there’s an exemption for people in that situation as the energy is consumed outside of city limits.”

The city needs to make a decision about how to proceed, the planning session agenda read.

“Sample language for an amendment to the Franchise Agreement has been drafted stating that if the vast majority (95% or more perhaps) of energy consumed is outside of city limits, then that customer would be exempt from the Franchise Fee,” agenda notes said. “The other option would be impose the Franchise Fee, which would lead to American Crystal relocating their service a very short distance (maybe 20 feet) at a significant cost.”

Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority Executive Director Craig Hoiseth told the group that they need to make sure they’re “supportive” of American Crystal, hinting at the partnership with Crystal and the proposed Epitome Energy soybean crush and biodiesel plant.

“I’d rather see them (Crystal) spending money in our community than having to move a box across the street,” Hoiseth remarked.

b) Otter Tail Power Company has asked the city to consider amending their Franchise Agreement to include a $2,500 cap on all classes and not just the industrial class as it’s currently written, agenda notes read.

The software program Otter Tail is currently using for managing accounts cannot be isolated to just industrial class having this sort of cap.

“No customers would be impacted with the change positively or negatively, it would simply be a rewording to include all classes,” said the agenda. “No customers in other classes come close to this cap and would not anytime in the near future.”

Stassen said that Otter Tail uses GIS, a geographic information system, for gathering, managing, and analyzing data, and that they’ve improved defining boundaries with this newer technology.

Stassen suggested the council edit the classes to have a cap.